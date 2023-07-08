Around 90 vendors and several hundred people braved the elements for the 58th Annual Pentwater Juried Art & Craft Fair on Saturday at the Village Green in Pentwater.
Rainy skies in the morning cleared up in the afternoon as people gathered to look at and purchase various arts and crafts. The fair featured all original work of the artist’s creation, including paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, weaving, clothing, sculpture, and other media.
The fair was hosted by the Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club. Co-presidents Tracey Kurilla and Marcia Walter said the weather was actually ideal for the art fair.
“People can’t go to the beach today, so they’re coming here,” Kurilla said.
The Pentwater Fire Department was there raising money by serving a pulled pork meal. Truck Driver Bingo, a local band, was also there playing live music.
Vendors came from all over for the fair. Marc and Sara Aune from St. James City, Florida, won the ‘best in show’ award for the second straight year for their hand-made sliver jewelry.
“It’s a real honor to be recognized,” Sara said.
The Aunes, who run a silversmithing business called Silver Lining Studios, have participated in the fair for 15-20 years. They said the good clients keep them coming back.
“I have customers from the beginning that I still see every year,” Marc said. “It’s a good show.”
Some local artists were at the fair as well. Ashley Gillette and Heather Maneke of Ludington run a company called Milsea Designs that makes wood floral arrangements.
“The best thing about these is you don’t need a green thumb to keep them alive,” Gillette said.
Gillette said what makes their flowers stand out is that they airbursh them.
“It makes them lighter and look more realistic,” she said. “We also have succulents that we hand paint.”
Gillette and Maneke both said being close to home played a factor in participating in the fair.
“I think this is one of the better art shows,” Maneke said. “We also like to support our area as well.”
Many of the locals came to check out the fair. Judith Dilla, of Ludington, really enjoyed the experience.
“It’s so fun, there’s some much to see,” Dilla said. “It’s amazing what people come up with.
Marty Cupp, also from Ludington, liked what the fair had to offer in terms of variety and affordability.
“Last week, (The West Shore Arts and Crafts Fair) was eye-opening, but not purse-opening,” she said.