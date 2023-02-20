Traverse City Central’s girls basketball team traveled to Ludington on Monday and took advantage of a slow start by the Orioles to secure a 32-point victory, 54-22, at Hawley Gymnasium.

Try as they might, the Orioles (14-6) struggled offensively in the first quarter and as a result, went scoreless, giving the Trojans (16-5) a 6-0 lead at the end of the first.

“Give Traverse City Central credit, they are a good team,” said LHS coach Warren Stowe.

The 6-0 lead wasn’t insurmountable, but the Orioles went scoreless for the first 13 and a half minutes of the ball game, breaking the drought when Keelyn Laird sank both ends of a two shot foul and just a minute later, she was fouled on a shot that was good and hit the free throw that followed, giving the Orioles their only points of the first half.

Traverse City Central’s sophomore Lucia France had seven points and senior Ashlen Hill had six in the second quarter to assist in taking a 22-5 lead to the half time break.

Ludington scored seven points in the third quarter with junior Karli Mesyar hitting the only 3-point shot of the night for the Orioles, but Central doubled up on the Orioles, scoring 14 and finishing the third up 36-12.

While the Orioles hustled throughout the game, turnovers were a problem and the lack of hitting the boards gave the Trojans second and third shots at the basket.

“Missing shots and on top of that turning the ball over and trying to force things that weren’t there,” summarized Stowe. “Coming out in the beginning and digging a hole that early is pretty insurmountable… when you only score six points.”

The final quarter was Ludington’s best of the game, scoring 10 points to Central’s 18, giving the Trojans a 54-22 win.

Traverse City Central is tied with Petoskey atop the Big North Conference, while the Orioles received an honorable mention in the Associated Press High School Division 2 rankings this week.

Leading all scorers in Monday’s game were a pair from Traverse City Central, both with 15 points, France and Hill. Senior Keelyn Laird led the Orioles with nine points.

The Trojans broke a five game win streak by the Orioles in the all-time series that began in 1977.

The 22 points scored by Ludington ties for 10th in the fewest points scored by a Ludington Oriole team in any game.

The Orioles will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Cadillac to take on the Vikings.

TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL (54)

Bocher 1 0-0 2, Brumfield 0 5-6 5, Warner 2 2-2 7, France 6 3-3 15, Simon 2 0-0 4, Hill 2 0-0 4, Ball 0 0-2 2, Li.Phillips 1 0-0 2, Heethuis 7 0-0 15. Totals: 21 10-13 54.

LUDINGTON (22)

Shpak 2 0-0 4, Skiba 0 0-2 0, McKinley 0 0-2 0, Mesyar 1 0-0 3, Glanville 1 0-0 2, Lynn 1 0-1 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Laird 3 3-3 9. Totals–19 3-8 22.

TC Central 6 16 14 18 — 54

Ludington 0 5 7 10 — 22

3 point goals—Traverse City Central (2): Heethuis, Warner. Ludington (1): Mesyar. Total fouls—Traverse City Central 15, Ludington 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Traverse City Central 35, Ludington 26. Ludington JV scoring—Shimunek 1, Kenyon 12, Laird 3, Lynn 8, Willis 2.