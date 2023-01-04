CUSTER — Mason County Eastern scored the first two points of the girls basketball game on Tuesday in Custer, but could only muster one additional point in the first quarter on the way to a Western Michigan D League loss to Marion, 49-22.

Marion senior Georgia Meyer took the basketball to the hoop in the first quarter, grabbed offensive rebounds for putbacks and went 3-for-3 from the charity stripe to lead her team with 11 points as the Eagles took a 15-3 first quarter lead.

Marion stretched the lead to 26-9 at the half as the level of intensity the Eagles showed was not matched by the Cardinals until late in the game.

Eastern doubled the first half offensive output by scoring nine in the third quarter. Sophomore Lucy Shoup scored four points to lead the Cardinals in the quarter.

While Eastern was playing much more intense defense in the final period, the offense was slowed to a single two-point basket and a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter while Marion put another 11 points on the board to finish the game ahead, 49-22.

“I didn’t think we matched their intensity… we needed to continue to battle on. Not matching that intensity level detracted from our team flow,” said MCE coach Jake Smith. “I thought Lucy Shoup played a phenomenal game defensively and rebounding, which was great, and Katelyn Mickevich played well, taking the open shots when she had them.”

Marion’s Meyer led all scorers in the game, with 27 points, followed by Madison Sutten with eight.

Eastern’s Olivia Wing led the Cardinals with nine points. Shoup added five and Alvesteffer contributed with four.

The Cardinals are back on the hardwood on Friday, hosting Pentwater in another WMD match-up.

MARION (49)

Bear 2 1-2 5, Bell 1 0-1 2, Moggo 3 0-0 6, Meyer 10 7-9 27, Sutten 4 0-0 8, Kiger 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 9-14 49.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (22)

Michevich 1 0-0 2, Wing 2 5-16 9, Codman 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-1 0, Shoup 2 1-2 5, Montanher 0 0-2 0. Totals: 8 6-21 22.

Marion;15;11;12;11;—;49

Mason Co. Eastern;3;6;9;4;—;22

3-point goals—none. Total fouls—Marion 20, Mason County Eastern 17. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Shoup. Technical Fouls—none. JV Score—Traverse City Central 31, Mason County Eastern 12. Eastern scoring—Wing 2, Robinson 2, Treguier 2, Willoughby 2, Buss 2, Crawford 2.