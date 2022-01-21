OAKRIDGE — The Hart boys basketball team fell to Oakridge on Friday, 69-44, in a West Michigan Conference game in Oakridge.
Hart fell behind 23-9 in the first quarter, an Oakridge lead that Hart would struggle to overcome, even though the Pirates played a much more competitive game for the final three quarters.
Oakridge (5-6, 2-5 WMC) outscored Hart 17-15 in the second quarter, 18-11 in the third and 11-9 in the fourth.
Hart was led by Parker Hovey with 15 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Bitely had 10 points and Jake VanderWiik contributed with six points and five rebounds for the Pirates.
Hart (4-4, 2-4 WMC) plays at 6 p.m. on Monday when its hosts Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy.