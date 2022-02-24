CUSTER — Mason County Eastern and Manistee Catholic played an exciting Western Michigan D League girls basketball game in Custer on Thursday, and it took all the way through two overtime periods to declare the Sabers the winner, 58-56.

Manistee Catholic jumped out to an early lead in the game, but Hillary Howe dropped a shot at the buzzer to tie the game 13-13 at the end of the first.

The Cardinals had a strong second quarter, outscoring the Sabers 14-7 to take the lead in to the half, 27-20. Howe led scorers in the second with six points.

The halftime break created a turn in events for both teams at the start of the third quarter. The Sabers went on a 14 point run before Eastern could score their first basket of the third with 4:16 remaining. Eastern also committed seven turnovers in that time frame, giving the Sabers an opportunity for a comeback.

The Cardinals scored only one other basket in the quarter and Manistee Catholic outscored them, 19-5, to take a 39-32 lead in to the final frame.

The fourth quarter was a see-saw event as Eastern scored 12 points to come back and tie the game at 44-all with 2:13 remaining in the game. The lead changed hands four times and with Eastern leading, 48-45, with 22.3 seconds remaining, Manistee Catholic’s Grace Kidd hit the front end of a double bonus free throw, but MCE was still up 48-46.

A held ball at 15.3 seconds gave the ball back to the Sabers, and with 3.8 seconds on the clock, Ashley VanAelst put up a basket for Manistee Catholic and tied the game at 48-48. Up next was overtime.

The first overtime only resulted in three points for each team, a 2-point basket and a free throw. Manistee Catholic was up 51-49 when Howe drove deep in to the lane and passed the ball off to Janessa Alvesteffer who made the inside shot and tied up the game at 51-all. It took the game to the second extra period.

Manistee Catholic jumped out to a four-point lead when Kaylyn Johnson scored the first two baskets. Eastern’s Corinna Hernandez countered with two free throws after being fouled taking the ball to the hoop with 2:30 remaining.

The Sabers’ Kidd had nerves of steel when she walked to the free throw line with 16.8 seconds remaining and sunk both, putting Manistee Catholic up 57-54.

The Cardinals’s Howe had one more 2-point shot in her and scored it with 9.1 seconds to go to cut the Sabers’ lead to 57-56. The Cardinals resorted to fouling in an attempt to get the ball back, and Johnson dropped the front end of two free throws with 4.8 seconds in the overtime frame to end the scoring and give Manistee Catholic the hard fought win, 58-56.

In a night celebrating Senior Night, a trio of seniors led Mason County Eastern in scoring. Hernandez had 14 points, Howe 13 and Claudia Fuster 11.

Leading all scorers was Manistee Catholic’s Kaylyn Johnson with 23 points and Kidd had 18. According to the Sabers’ coaching staff, Johnson was returning after being out ill for three days.

“This was a great girls high school basketball game to be a part of,” said Manistee Catholic coach Todd Erickson. “We got some good minutes out of some other kids tonight; it was a good one to get them all out here and get them playing.”

“I told the girls, if I could coach 20 games a year just like that I would, and you would like to play in 20 games like that every year. It is rough because some seniors and it is your last time at home, and I understand that, but those are the games you want,” said Mason County Eastern coach Jake Smith. “We had the opportunity to win it twice, and if we hadn’t coughed up a lead in the third quarter, we would have.

“They continued to battle and that’s what I told them. We don’t like to come out on this end, but it gets you ready for tournament games,” commented Smith.

The last time Eastern played a double-overtime game, the Cardinals upended Big Rapids Crossroads in Custer on Dec. 13, 2019. Eastern last played an overtime game with Sabers on Jan. 25, 2019, and Manistee Catholic came out with the victory, 73-70, in Manistee.

The Sabers won for the 50th time in the 96-game series that started in the fall of 1974. The two teams will meet again once they each have their respective post-seasons conclude in Manistee.

The Cardinals (9-10, 9-6 WMD) open the MHSAA Division 4 district tournament Monday at McBain Northern Michigan Christian when they play Big Rapids Crossroads, a team they swept in the regular season.

Manistee Catholic (13-3, 12-2 WMD) still has one more regular season game before the post-season to play. The Sabers play at Marion on Friday night. The Sabers start the post-season on Monday when they play Bear Lake at Brethren.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (58)

Stickney 2 0-3 5, Kidd 6 3-4 18, VanAelst 3 1-2 8, B.Johnson 0 0-3 0, Kempf 2 0-0 4, K.Johnson 9 5-14 23. Totals: 22 9-26 58.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (56)

Codman 1 0-0 3, Howe 5 3-8 13, Shoup 3 0-0 6, Fuster 4 3-4 11, Alvesteffer 3 1-2 7, Harry 1 0-1 2, Hernandez 4 4-6 14. 21 11-21 56.

Manistee Cath. 13 7 19 9 3 7 — 58

MC Eastern 13 14 5 16 3 5 — 56

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (5): Kidd 3, Stickney, VanAelst. Mason County Eastern (3): Codman, Hernandez 2. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 20, Mason County Eastern 19. Fouled out—Manistee Catholic: VanAelst. Mason County Eastern: Codman, Shoup.