Fremont rallied from an initial tough start, but it couldn’t overcome Ludington’s big third quarter as the Orioles scored a 77-51 non-conference victory Tuesday night at Hawley Gymnasium in Ludington.

The third quarter proved to be a complete blowout as the Orioles held the Packers scoreless until the 3:17 mark on the clock. That’s when Fremont’s Jordan McDonald scored a bucket and added the free throw when he was fouled on the play. McDonald led Fremont in scoring, finishing with 18 points.

At the end of the quarter, though, Ludington outscored the Packers, 21-5, and held a 60-35 lead going in to the final frame. Peyton LaCombe scored nine in the third period and Westhouse added six.

“We took some chances in the first and second quarter defensively and coming out of the half, we played a little more solid half court man-to-man and that helped us,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.

Ludington methodically built a 14-3 lead for much of the first quarter, but the Packers outscored the Orioles, 11-4, to finish the frame. When the buzzer sounded, the Orioles were still on top, but only by four, 18-14.

The Orioles tacked on an additional five points to their lead in the second quarter, with David Shillinger scoring nine points. Dylan Eaton and Matthew Westhouse both added four points to take a 39-30 halftime lead.

The final quarter of the game was a more even affair, but Ludington still outscored Fremont (2-4), 17-16, to win the game 77-51. Ethan Harvey led the scoring in the quarter with six points and five other Orioles (3-4) also contributed to the scoring. For the game, 11 Orioles contributed offensively.

“As teams key more on David (Shillinger) and Peyton (LaCombe), it is important to get the right substitutions in at the right positions and at the right time, and I’m still figuring that out as a coach,” Shank said.

Ludington started the series with Fremont back in the 1910-11 season, and the Orioles lead with a 67-43 record against the Packers. While the two teams are currently in different conferences, next year the two teams will be conference foes once again. Fremont left the Lakes 8 Activities Conference after the 2010-11 academic year for the Central State Activities Conference. Both schools will be joining the West Michigan Conference next year.

Ludington plays again at 5:30 p.m., Friday, at Orchard View in a Lakes 8 contest.

FREMONT (51)

DeLong 1 0-1 3, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Shears 3 4-6 10, Hanshue 1 0-0 2, Reichert-Slater 1 0-0 2, Dirheimer 1 0-0 2, McDonald 6 6-10 18, Rasmassen 4 0-1 8, Maka 1 2-2 4. Totals: 19 12-20 51.

LUDINGTON (77)

Shillinger 6 6-9 19, Laman 2 0-0 4, Hackert 1 0-0 2, A. Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, Eaton 1 4-4 7, Smith 1 0-0 2, Millspaugh 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 6 3-4 17, Harvey 2 2-4 6, Westhouse 4 2-2 10, Jones 1 2-4 4. Totals: 27 19-27 77.

Fremont; 14;16;5;16—;51

Ludington; 18;21;21;17—;77

3-point goals—Fremont (1): DeLong. Ludington (4): Shillinger, Eaton, LaCombe (2). Total fouls—Fremont 22, Ludington 19. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Ludington 50, Fremont 45. Ludington scoring—Killips 14, Ramirez 13, Nichols 8, Benz 4, Stidham 3, Kandalec 2, Keson 2, Duncil 2, Richardson 2. Freshmen Score—Ludington 43, Fremont 32.