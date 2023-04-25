HESPERIA — Mason County Central baseball improved to 4-2 in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division with a pair of victories over Hesperia on Tuesday in Hesperia, 8-2 and 12-7.
"Defensively, we had a couple errors," said Spartan coach Chris Carr. "We left eight on base and the timely hitting isn't there right now. We need to start playing better baseball."
The Spartans defeated the Panthers in game one behind the pitching of Will Chye who threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out 14 while giving up five hits and two runs, walking none. Brady Anes finished the game when Chye ran out of pitches in his pitch count. Anes pitched 1/3 inning and struck out one.
Colten Sanders and Brayden Overmyer each had two hits with an RBI. Brady Anes hit a triple and Will Chye had a hit and two runs. Peyton Merz had a hit and two RBIs.
In the nightcap, Peyton Merz earned the win by pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs, of which only one was earned, six hits and four walks and struck out seven.
Braylin Thurow threw the last 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and being tagged for one hit.
Chye was 3-for-4 with four runs, an RBI and a triple as the Spartans had 15 hits as a team. Merz was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Tyler Thurow was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a dobule. Simon Shimel went 2-for-3 with three runs, two RBIs and a dobule. Bryce Thurow hit a double, and Anes had a triple and an RBI.
The Spartans are next in action on Saturday, traveling to Brethren to play Bear Lake and Benzie Central in a round robin tourney, starting at 9:30 a.m.