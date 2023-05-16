HESPERIA — Mason County Central sent the junior varsity softball team to Hesperia on Tuesday to play a West Michigan Conference twinbill and the Spartans came home with a double victory, 20-1 and 24-6.
In game one, Payton Cory started in the pitching circle and allowed only two hits, struckout five, hit one batter and walked none.
Offensively, Jordyn Melvin was 3-for-4 from the plate, had four RBIs and a stolen base. Payton Cory was 2-for-5 with an RBI and three stolen bases.
Also garnering hits were Madison Sherretz, Lacie Salander, Ellen Haner and Lexie LaPointe. Sherretz had two RBIs and LaPointe had three RBIs. Sherretz, Salander and Haner each had a stolen base.
In the nightcap, Madison Sherretz started pitching, allowed one hit, walked three and hit one batter.
Sherretz, Haner, LaPointe, Raileigh Grycki and Mariana Ramos each had a hit. Sherretz, Haner and Grycki each had two RBIs.