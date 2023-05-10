SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's softball team hosted Ravenna in Scottville on Wednesday and dropped both games of a West Michigan Conference Rivers twinbill against the Bulldogs, ranked honorable mention in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association this week.
Game one was a mercy-shortened five innings, with Ravenna winning 16-0. The Spartans (8-10, 4-4 WMC Rivers) were able to garner five hits in the game.
Emily Adams took the first pitch and had a hit to the outfield. Aylin Davila, Geralyn Soberalski, Gracie Weinert and Rylee Mast also had hits.
Freshman Aubrey Chye did the pitching in game one for Central, allowing 12 hits, 16 runs, 6 earned, three strikeouts and three walks.
"Aubrey is a freshman and she was up against a tough Ravenna team that has seven seniors," said MCC coach John Blake. "I think, given how good Ravenna is, she held her own."
In game two, Ravenna won 21-2 in three innings. Gracie Weinert pitched one inning, giving up nine hits and a walk while 13 runs scored, four earned. Relieving Weinert was Chye, pitching one inning, giving up eight hits and eight runs, six that were earned, struck out two and walked one.
Soberalski had a hit and an RBI and Chye had a hit, scored a run and stole two bases.
"The bright spot, once again, was Geralyn Soberalski," said Blake. "She has been on fire since she moved to a longer bat."
Central plays next at the Lakeview Tournament on Saturday.