GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health has taken additional action to help limit the spread of COVID-19 by announcing new hospital family and visitor restrictions.

The State of Michigan has its first presumed cases of COVID-19, and an official state of emergency has been declared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. This act has heightened the concern regarding limiting the spread of the disease.

To help keep our communities and our patients healthy, effective immediately, Spectrum Health will be enforcing the following family and visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals:

• No children under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit Spectrum Health hospitals during this time for their safety.

• Visitors, including family members, will be limited to one person per patient. Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric (children under the age of 18) and maternity patients.

• Visitors and family members must be healthy and without symptoms of illness.

• Visitors and family members who have recently traveled internationally to countries that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include in their COVID-19 travel warnings will not be permitted to visit.

Spectrum Health continues to offer free virtual COVID-19 screenings to those who have symptoms and may be concerned they have the virus. The purpose is to prevent the spread of illness by enabling people to seek the information they need from their homes, while making it easy and convenient for them. People in the State of Michigan who are experiencing symptoms can call the health system’s hotline 616-391-2380 to be scheduled for a free virtual screening. Anyone with severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.

Spectrum Health has posted downloadable materials, travel tips, videos and other information on its website as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Community members, churches, schools, businesses and others are encouraged to visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19 to access the resources.