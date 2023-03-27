The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame recently received recognition from the International Sports Heritage Association, winning three ISHY awards in three separate categories: Publications and Books, Educational Programming and New Exhibit.
Winning submissions included the hall’s commemorative book honoring the Class of 2021; the 100th Anniversary of the 1921 Ludington Mariners Championship Season exhibit; and the new exhibit and venue, “Beyond the Game: The Value of Sports” at the hall’s museum located at Historic White Pine Village in Pere Marquette Township.
“What an honor for our organization to not only win one award, but to be selected as winners in all of our submissions, is just amazing,” stated Mason County Sports Hall of Fame President Vic Burwell in a press release.
The International Sports Heritage Association is a non-profit membership organization incorporated in 1971. The mission of association is to educate, promote and support organizations and individuals engaged in the celebration of sports heritage. The organization includes nearly 150 regular members from countries such as China, New Zeeland, England, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United States.
Burwell gave special thanks to Cara Giammalva for her design work on the booklet, assisted by hall board members Jim Schulte and Christy Christmas.
“Special thanks to Valerie van Heest and her entire team…for the creative wisdom and development that captured our vision of the importance of sports in the ‘Beyond the Game: The Value of Sports’ exhibit,” stated Burwell. “And of course, to Rebecca Barringer, executive director of the Mason County Historical Society, and the entire (society) for allowing us the space to bring our hall of fame to fruition.”
”The awards from the International Sports Heritage Association reflect a successful partnership between the sports history experts from the (hall of fame), who curated the exhibits and our design and fabrication team who interpreted their vision in ways that educate and inspire museum visitors,” stated Valerie van Heest, project manager, curator and designer at Lafferty van Heest & Associates, in the release.
The hall of fame, as part of its submission for the new exhibit category, wrote, “The purpose of the total remodel from a sports museum to a professionally orchestrated venue began with a unified belief that sports are about more than competition, they are also about life lessons; lessons such as perseverance, overcoming adversity and pursuit of excellence.
”The (hall of fame) made a leap of faith when we voted to expand our purpose from solely honoring those who excelled at sport to teaching the value of sport that reaches far beyond the game. An interactive, professionally designed and created exhibit now celebrates sport and the life lessons learned and demonstrated throughout life as a result of interactions in sport.”