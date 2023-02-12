BIG RAPIDS — Thirteen area wrestlers are making their way to the regional after Saturday’s MHSAA Division 3 individual wrestling district in Big Rapids including having two district champions.

Hart senior Zane Thomas won the district championship at 175 pounds. He scored a 8-6 decision against Shelby’s Ivan Fessenden in the semifinals then pinned Gladwin’s Braden Ritchie to win the title. Thomas is 37-7.

Pirates junior Adrian Tice won the district title at 215 pounds, going 3-0. Tice pinned Pinconning’s Dylan Rinard the followed it up with back-to-back decisions against Clare’s Jake Punches and Gladwin’s Scott Inscho to win the title. Tice is 30-9.

Mason County Central’s Hunter Sanford pinned Remus Chippewa Hills’ Teddy MacGregor and Standish-Sterling’s Clay Lachik on his way to the championship match at 113 pounds. Sanford was pinned by Beaverton’s Landon Terrell in the title match. Sanford, a sophomore, is 43-7.

Both Central’s Zane McCabe and Hart’s Austin Martinez at 126 pounds finished second and third, respectively. McCabe won a decision against Hart sophomore Ty Thomas (13-5) and pinned Standish-Sterling’s Laiken Reeves on his way to the championship match. He fell to Clare’s Bryson Hernandez pin pin in the finals. McCabe is 46-3.

“Both (Sanford and McCabe) are wrestling really well,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “We had a hiccup in the finals today but it exposed some issues we can fix and will allow us to better prepare for next week’s regional.”

Martinez won by major decision against Pinconning’s Landen Encisothen won by pin against Clare’s Andrew Moreno. Moreno’s teammate Hernandez, though, won by major decision against Martinez. Martinez rebounded with a major decision against teammate Thomas — who defeated Big Rapids’ Dawson Kilpatrick earlier — in the consolation semifinals. Martinez then beat Reeves by pin for third. Martinez is 21-6.

Hart’s Josue Salgado Velazquez pinned his first two opponents on the way to the championship match at 144 pounds. Shepherd’s Maddox Cline earned a 3-1 decision against Salgado Velazquez in the championship match. Salgado Velazquez, a junior, takes a 35-9 record to the regional.

Cline defeated Mason County Central’s Colter Kirchner in the semifinals. Kirchner, in the consolation semifinals, pinned Clare’s Gavin Dionne to qualify for the regional. In the third place match, Kirchner fell by a 2-0 decision to Remus Chippewa Hills’ Tyler Saxton. Kirchner, a sophomore, takes a 37-12 to the regional.

“Colter has probably improved the most over the last five weeks of the wrestling season,” Trim said. “He turned up his pace and his effort in practice and it paid off (Saturday). There were eight kids at his weight that were all really close in talent and ability, and he made the cut through hustle and conditioning. He has learned to wrestle at a pace that is hard to contend with.”

Hart’s Trayce Tate was the runner-up at 132 pounds, dropping a 3-2 decision to Remus Chippewa Hills’ Tyler Deer in the championship match. Tate, a senior, started the day with a pin against Clare’s Tommy Dewey. He then pinned Standish-Sterling’s Tyler Foco in the semifinals.

Hart’s Guillermo Ortega is heading to the regional at 150 pounds. Ortega won his opening match my injury default, but fell to eventual champion Jon Koepf of Remus Chippewa Hills in the semifinals. Ortega won his next two matches to finish third with a pin against Shepherd’s Talon Denman and Pinconning’s Darrius Cooper. Ortega, a senior, is 30-8.

Hart senior Bryce Jorissen was third at 138 pounds to qualify for the regional tournament. He pinned Shepherd’s Alex Felix and Gladwin’s Drake Ross to reach the semifinals. Jorissen then lost by major decision to eventual champion Sanford Meridian’s Alex Goodson. Jorissen rebounded with a sudden victory against Gladwin’s Talan Goodwin and defeated Sanford Meridian’s Elliot Noyes in the third place match. Jorissen is 32-12.

Taking fourth and moving on at 157 pounds was Hart’s Alex Hicks. Hicks pinned his first opponent, Ian Krezcnski of Beaverton — who eliminated Mason County Central freshman Parker Overmyer (22-27) by a decision. Hicks then lost in double overtime to eventual champion Hunter Sellers of Remus Chippewa Hills by decision. Hicks earned a pin in the consolation semifinals then dropped a decision to Midland Bullock Creek’s Nick Schneider in the third place match. Hicks, sophomore, is 41-7.

Hart junior Ivan Lara finished fourth to qualify for the regional at 285 pounds. Lara pinned Pinconning’s Alan Whiting to open his day, then lost by pin to Clare’s James Bouchey. In the consolation bracket, Lara pinned Standish-Sterling’s Chad McIntyre, but fell in the third place match to Midland Bullock Creek’s Nathan Rivard. Lara is 32-10.

Central’s Gradyn Wilson pinned Shepherd’s Gunner Utter to start his day at 285 pounds, but fell to Rivard by pin in the quarterfinals. He then lost by forfeit to McIntyre.

Hart’s Halen Boos finished fourth at 120 pounds to qualify for the regional. Boos pinned Shepherd’s Matt Muzzin to open his day, but suffered a major decision defeat to Big Rapids’ Brett Root. In the consolation round, Boos won by sudden victory against Clare’s Devin Wheeler then defeated Clare’s Logan Castensen by decision. Boos then lost by a pin to Remus Chippewa Hills’ Adrionn Lucas. Boos is 32-18.

Local entries at 165 pounds both were unable to advance. Hart junior Darice Mosley won the first match by pin against Sanford Meridian’s AJ Holsinger but then was pinned by eventual champion Remus Chippewa Hills’ Austin Humphrey. In the consolation bracket, Mosley, a junior, fell to Midland Bullock Creek’s Kaden Forshee to finish 24-15. Central’s Aidan Soper lost by pin to Standish-Sterling’s Ty Yorton, and the freshman finished 11-20.

Mason County Central’s Dominic Greco, a sophomore, lost both of his matches at 190 pounds to finish 10-19. Greco lost to eventual champion Bryson Hughes of Reed City in the first match then fell to Standish-Sterling’s Andy Ratajczak in the consolation match.

Central’s Ethan Horacek, a sophomore, dropped his initial match at 215 pounds by pin to Shelby’s Michael Overla. Horacek finished 15-27 this season.

Emmanuel Ortega, a sophomore at Hart, lost two matches at 113 pounds to finish 25-21.

Jose Luis Andaverde, a junior, pinned his first opponent at 132 pounds, but lost to Beaverton’s Garett Muma in the quarterfinals by decision. Andaverde then defeated Shepherd’s Troy Clark in the consolation bracket. He dropped a decision to Foco to end his season at 19-3.

Central sophomore Brinton Brooks lost his initial match to Standish-Sterling’s Trent Hunter-Slentz in the first round at 138 pounds. Brooks finished 9-12.