MCBAIN — Strong-minded defense from the Cardinals helped lead Eastern to a 36-27 win over Marion Wednesday night in an MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal at McBain Northern Michigan Christian.
The win brings the Cardinals back to the district finals since 2019.
Starting guard senior Lydia Howe went down late in the first quarter after knocking heads with another girl, leading to Eastern coach Jake Smith going deep into his bench.
Smith was very pleased with how sophomore guard Deanna Codman stepped in for Howe's absence.
"I thought Deanna gave us quality minutes there in the second quarter. I wanted to be able to evaluate Lydia in the locker room before getting back out there and luckily she was good to go in the second half," Smith said.
Eastern got off the a big lead after one as they took an 11-2 lead into the second quarter.
Marion climbed back into the ball game in the second quarter to cut the Cardinal lead in half as Eastern took a 19-14 lead into the break.
With Lydia Howe back on the court in the second half, Eastern got back to their regular selves getting their lead back to double digits heading into the fourth, leading 28-18.
The Eagles were unable to make a comeback as the Cardinals held on for the win.
Corinna Hernandez led the Cardinals with 19 points while Lucia Huarte chipped in with seven of her own.
Eastern (10-3) moves on to play McBain Northern Michigan Christian (11-7) at 6 p.m. Friday back at Northern Michigan Christian.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (36)
L. Howe 1 2-4 4, H. Howe 0 2-2 2, Huarte 3 1-5 7, Hernandez 7 2-2 19, Tyndall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 7-13 36.
MARION (27)
Meyer 3 0-2 6, Sutten 1 0-0 2, Henderson 2 4-6 8, Osadiaye 3 2-2 9, Hall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 6-10 27.
MC Eastern;11;8;9;8;—;36
Marion;2;12;4;9;—;27
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (3): Hernandez 3. Marion (1): Osadiaye. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 11, Marion 14. Fouled out—none.