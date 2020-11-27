The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting the 1921 Ludington Mariners team as the sole entrant as the class of 2021 next June when the organization has its induction ceremonies.
The Mariners will join the 2020 inductees with their inductions that were postponed from this past summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The board of directors is pleased to honor and inductee these outstanding athletes that have contributed so much joy, excitement, and pleasure for our community,” said Mason County Sports Hall of Fame President Vic Burwell. “We desire to preserve the sports heritage and legacy of Mason County, and strive to honor those that have demonstrated superior athletic achievement.”
“It was our desire to be sure that the Class of 2020 experience the honor and joy that is associated with this annual event to recognize outstanding athletes and contributors to sports of Mason County,” Burwell said.
The 2021 induction ceremony is scheduled for a noon unveiling at Historic White Pine Village in Pere Marquette Township and an induction banquet at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Hamlin Township all on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
The 1921 Ludington Mariners are a part of a history with professional minor league baseball in Ludington in the early part of the 20th century, according to Bill Anderson, a noted and award-winning historian as well as former president at West Shore Community College. Anderson said professional minor league baseball began in Ludington in 1912, but it disbanded after three seasons. Another club took root in 1920 in the Central League against the likes of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Kalamazoo.
“After the first year, membership in the league would be anchored by the four original teams and then added Lansing and Ionia. Ludington finished its minor league history in 1926,” Anderson said. “A local player was extremely rare as Ludington’s roster was heavily dominated by players from afar.”
The club’s greatest success was in 1921 when it won the league’s title.
“If local baseball fans could be transported back in time, they most certainly would want to be seated in the grandstand at Culver Park located near the waterfront during the 1921 season,” Anderson said. “This was minor league baseball at its best. This team played at a very high level winning the Central League with a record of 87 wins and only 42 losses and registering a winning percentage of .675, far out-distancing the second place Kalamazoo team whose record was 69-58. The Mariners were the class of the league in every performance area.
“This great team then qualified to play a post-season championship series against a team from Canada.”
The 1921 Ludington Mariners will be recognized along with the 2020 honorees next June.
The 2020 induction class that will be a part of the 2021 ceremony includes Kelly Smith in motocross, Annie (Tewel) Sadosty in basketball and track, Robert Ayers in fastpitch softball, Dave Killips in tennis, Adam Johnson in soccer and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team that were the MHSAA Class B state finalists.