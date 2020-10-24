A windy fall is pretty useless.
With one exception. A windy fall with lots of mast (nuts) in the trees, means that all that mast comes down.
You know who likes all those acorns? Squirrels.
I was pretty floored this week when yet more acorns rained down on my home in Hamlin Township.
I was thinking it was a mild to moderate year for acorns, but it has become a moderately heavy year. I picked them up once and you can hardly tell.
Now, acorn crops vary from township to township, and between different species of oaks. I have red oaks and most everything — deer, squirrels, turkeys — prefers white oak acorns when they have the option.
Well, good news there, too. On walks in northern Hamlin Township and in Lake County, it appears there’s a pretty strong white acorn crop, too.
Now if you’re asking yourself, how does this affect squirrel hunting? Well, squirrel is a noun and a verb. The noun got its name because it does the verb thing. Squirrels like to squirrel things away. Give them more things to squirrel away and they’ll be busier. Busier squirrels means more shooting opportunities for hunters.
Squirrel species
We have two game species of squirrels here and two non-game species of squirrels.
Our game species are the gray squirrel — which comes in gray and black (and also albino) — and fox squirrels, which look kind of orange and brown, hence the name.
Our nongame squirrels are the flying squirrel, which is almost 100 percent nocturnal and the red squirrel, which is really kind of a bushy-tailed chipmunk.
In Michigan, you can take five squirrels a day, provided they are gray squirrels or fox squirrels. The coloring of the squirrel has no bearing on the bag limit of five. However, you’re going to be unpopular with the neighbors if you shoot their white squirrel. Albino animals were protected in this state for many years and people have an attachment to them when they spot them. It’s best to let them walk.
Where to go
The best squirrel hunting tends to be in oak forests, although in the years that beech trees drop nuts, those stands are also good. I have not seen a single beech nut in my travels this year, though.
If you can find private land with good numbers of squirrels, by all means hunt there. But with it being late October and most hunters focusing on deer, you’re probably going to have to go to public land for the short term.
The best way to find a place to hunt is to get in the car and burn some of that sub-two-dollar gasoline, then wear out some boots. But our recreation time can be limited by things like leaves in the yard and bad weather and family obligations, so the best shortcuts I’ve found are on the internet.
The best internet scouting tool, by far, is the MI-Hunt app that the State of Michigan maintains. It is a geographic information system (GIS) that allows you to search by layers. The two layers you want are public land ownership and cover type.
It can take a little clicking around, but once you figure it out, you can dial up all the public lands with oaks (colored brown on MI-Hunt) and you can look at the density of those oaks. Now, the thing I discovered is that while they may know that there are oak trees and they may know that they are relatively dense, they don’t seem to know whether they are scrub oaks or mature oaks.
Just keep in mind that the oaks in the northeast part of our county tend to be short and scrubby. Are there squirrels there? I’m sure there are, but not in the numbers you’d like to see.
Another app that is very helpful is OnX Maps. I started using this for real estate and I love it. Keep in mind that the boundaries on it are approximate, but you can turn this on and see where you’re at in a given stand of woods and where the property lines are, roughly. This is helpful when you decide to hoof it cross country through those hundreds of acres of parcels in the east part of the county.
Hunting squirrels
Squirrels are most active in the morning and the evening, although when there’s a good canopy and some cloud cover they may be active all day. In my experience, they are less active on windy days with sun because all those flickering shadows freak them out. They also don’t love it when it’s a very intense sun with intermittent clouds. When a shadow falls on a squirrel, they don’t know whether it’s a red-tailed hawk or just a cloud, so they tend to sit tight. Luckily we have lots of cloudy days during the squirrel-hunting months. Conversely, we have lots of windy days. So pick your spots.
I’m not the typical squirrel hunter. If you want to go out and shoot your five, the best way to do it is to get up at deer-hunting hours, be in the woods when legal light starts (a half hour before sunrise) and get ready for some fast shotgunning. Lean against a tree, wait for the sounds and get to work filling your limit.
I tend to like to make it an all-day affair when I hunt squirrels. I want some hiking and some sitting and just to take it all in. Last winter we went and no one fired a shot. We saw great signs, knew they were there and it was just too intensely sunny for them to move. So we contended ourselves by stomping around and running down the bobcat and fox tracks and seeing some really big deer.
My typical hunt is to hike in and sit under a tree and wait for it to get calm. Squirrels only need about five minutes to calm down after people arrive in the woods (and some of the squirrels in well-hiked areas are bold enough that they hardly move for people passing). I like to hunt with a .22 pistol, although I like my .22 rifle as well. It’s very important to “know your target and what’s beyond” with a .22, so keep that in mind.
When I go shotgunning I take a 12-gauge shotgun and No. 6 shot. A 12-gauge is too much gun for squirrels, but I have a bunch of my dad’s old No. 6 shells and I need to use them up. A 20-gauge or .410 would make it more sporting and probably leave you fewer pellets to clean up.
Cleaning and cooking
Cleaning squirrels is pretty simple if you know the cuts to make. I suggest watching an internet video to learn the basics. Briefly, you cut shirt cuffs at the ankles of all four legs, then connect them all across the shoulders, hips and belly. Then you step on the tail, grasp the hind legs and give a good pull. If you did it right, you’ll have a skinned squirrel in one hand and a hide in the other hand.
Squirrel tails did have value for many years, as the U.S. company that owns the rights to Mepps spinners buys them. But you need a tremendous amount to even cover your shipping costs for the tails, so I’d say find another use for your tails.
As far as squirrel recipes, they are fine crockpot fare. Just put them into your favorite crockpot recipe or make a kind of pulled-pork sandwich out of them.