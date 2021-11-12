Ludington’s Kris Anderson is being recognized by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association next week with its Coaching Excellence Award.
Anderson said 2021 is the first year the award is being handed out, and it will be given during the fall All-State banquet on Saturday, Nov. 20.
“I found out about a week and a half ago that I had been nominated for the award and was the coaches association’s selection to win the award this fall,” Anderson said. “Ken Delaney, who is the coaches association’s president, texted me to give him a call. When I called him he gave me the details of the award and that I was the MIHSSCA’s inaugural winner.”
To be eligible, a coach had to be a member of the association; spent five years at minimum as a high school coach; the program needed to show improvement on and off the field during the coach’s tenure; the coach needed to make an impact in the community with the game in form of things such as volunteering, fundraising, starting recreational leagues, providing coaching education, improving fields and working with other local agencies to benefit high school programs; displays outstanding leadership and character; and, the team has maintained consistently high grade point averages and graduation rates.
“My reaction was very shocked. First off, to be a winner of an award with that criteria is very cool itself, but to be the first that will get the award is just beyond amazing,” Anderson said. “To be the person that establishes the bar for future honorees is humbling because there are some great people coaching in other communities.
“Me winning the award shows the respect and awareness that is out there for what an amazing soccer program the Ludington community has — not just the high school program, but the community program as well.”