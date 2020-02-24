CHARLEVOIX — Mason County Central is sending three wrestlers and Hart will take 10 to the MHSAA state individual wrestling tournament in two weeks after qualifying for the tournament at Saturday’s Division 4 regional at Charlevoix.
Those that qualified for the state tournament will head to Ford Field in Detroit for the two-day tournament Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7.
For the Spartans, Zach Quinn increased his record to 47-1 as he won the 152 regional championship. Quinn winning his first match with a pin in 52 seconds while winning his final two matches by decision, 7-0 and 12-3.
