The only sounds were the swishing of my snowshoes and the music of the moving water. It was a beautifully sunny day, but I was in some of the darkest cedar swamp you can find this side of the Mackinac Bridge.
As I reacquainted myself with the physics of snowshoes, a deer bolted on my right. Then another crossed in front of me.
I had a destination in mind and there was a two-track nearby to guide me, but my route was entirely my own.
There’s nothing quite like the freedom that a foot-and-a-half of snow and a pair of snowshoes give you.
My goal this day was just to check out a spot on the Pere Marquette River for a possible canoe camping stop. The river wasn’t frozen completely, but I was struck by how low and clear the water was. I didn’t see any steelhead or trout, but I wasn’t fixated on fish anyway. I just wanted to stretch my legs and check out a possible campsite.
Snowshoeing
Snowshoes are a tool. They are a labor-saving device. But they are also special on some deep level. They conjure feelings of both nostalgia and new frontiers.
I’ve been snowshoeing for about 15 years. Initially the family and I accompanied Ludington State Park Interpreter Alan Wernette on his weekend snowshoe hikes. The kids were small then — Jason was decked out in Batman stuff and Megan was covered in pink.
It didn’t take long before I adapted my snowshoeing to my needs — at that time going to far-flung parts of the park in search of squirrels.
This week I didn’t care about seeing or shooting squirrels, I just wanted a good hike.
Walking in snowshoes is pretty simple — you just walk. Forward motion comes naturally. The uphill and downhill and side-stepping maneuvers necessary to negotiate our dunes and blowdown areas do take some practice, though.
Some people choose to use trekking poles while snowshoeing and that can be a help.
My dilemma this week was to make my way through that cedar swamp. The grade changes were surprising. There were a few spots that were too steep to navigate, even side-stepping as one does when you encounter something too steep to take in a forward charge. No worries, I just went around. That’s the best part about snowshoeing with adequate snow — the small sticks and stumps and logs are a foot beneath you, so you go where you want. If you can’t get somewhere in a straight line, you have all the room you need to go around.
There are some hazards to watch out for, though. The biggest hazard to me this day was how much snow there was around the riverbank. Snow builds in drifts and those drifts defy gravity for six inches to a foot beyond the bluffs. Step too far and you’re swimming — something snowshoes don’t help with. So I kept my distance and picked the path closest to the river where I knew there was solid ground beneath the snow.
There are other pitfalls, literally, to snowshoeing. You can hike up on a tangle of blown-down trees and fall into a void if you’re not careful. Use caution navigating blown-down areas — and there are many of these east of Walhalla.
A frozen lake can look inviting with all that untouched snow, but don’t head out onto frozen water without careful consideration. Falling through the ice on snowshoes is treacherous, so stay off unless you’re absolutely certain it will support you. The only ways to know for sure are to spud a hole and check thickness or if you observe vehicles on the ice. Always avoid areas with Christmas trees, as those mark old spearing holes on the ice.
Dress the part
If ever there was a poster sport for dressing in layers, it is snowshoeing. Ideally, snowshoes save labor by keeping you up on a crust of snow, but with our cold-generated powder snow, walking is a workout. The snowshoes certainly make the walking easier, but by no means is it easy. You will work up a sweat, which means you don’t want to wear cotton. Your best bet is to wear light layers of wool or synthetic clothing. I have that irritable Irish skin, so I often wear cotton and I regret it when I get outside in it. Cotton sops up sweat and holds it against your skin. Wool and synthetics tend to wick it away.
As for an outer layer, Gore-Tex is what you want. You don’t know how many thorns our bushes have until you get up a foot higher and try to navigate them. The things you usually duck under are right there at chest level now. Gore-Tex shrugs off the thorns and the briars. You’ll hear them trying to grab your coat, but you won’t feel them and they won’t leave a mark.
I often wear Gore-Tex gaiters — a tip from Wernette from way back when. Sometimes you will fall on your butt or have to saddle-slide over a log, but most of the snow you encounter will be gathered around your lower legs when you’re on snowshoes and gaiters do the job of keeping your pantlegs dry.
Styles of snowshoes
I don’t remember the exact year I tied a set of modified bearpaw shoes with Wernette at Ludington State Park, but I can tell you my hands hurt for a week. Still, the lacing I worked so hard to get tight has held up for all these years. Our snowshoes were tied from Iverson kits. I also picked up a pair of older snowshoes of a tailed design that were tied of gut lacing.
The names of the snowshoe styles aren’t as important as their functions. Tailed snowshoes are made for open country and deep snow — which is why you don’t see as many pairs of tailed snowshoes around. The most popular tailed snowshoes in our region are the “Huron” design, which very closely resemble the modified bearpaw, but with a tail. Ojibwe designs are similar to Huron, but they have a tail at the nose of the snowshoe as well. If you find yourself in truly deep powder in wide-open country, those would be a great choice.
Tailed snowshoes have better glide characteristics, so if you’re going to a snowbelt area, such as Gaylord or the U.P., consider tailed snowshoes. Remember, though, that a tail on your snowshoes will make getting around in woodlands significantly more difficult.
Most of the makers of modern snowshoes have settled on modified bearpaw designs that allow decent “flotation” and maximum maneuverability.
As important as a good snowshoe design is a good binding design is just as important. I like the strap bindings that came with our Iverson snowshoes. They do take more wrestling than the rubber bindings, but they seem to stay tight through a hike.
Remember when you put on any snowshoe to take extra time to get the binding fastened just right. It’s easier to fix at the trailhead than it is a half-mile down the trail.