The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame was set to induct five individuals and one team into the hall as part of its 2020 class.
Among them is Robert Earl Ayers Sr. — or Bob as he was called — a recreational softball star with accomplishments in track, bowling and football.
Ayers was slated to posthumously join Adam Johnson, Dave Killips, Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, Kelly Smith and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team as inductees into the hall of fame. However, the ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hall indicated this year's class would be honored during the 2021 induction ceremony.
This year is the hall of fame's 16th induction class.
Ayers graduated from Ludington High School in 1944. During his senior year, he was a second place all-conference running back in football. On the track that same year, he was the runner-up in the high hurdles at the state finals meet in Lansing. He also finished fifth overall in low hurdles.
Where he really shined, however, was on the softball field. As a pitcher for the Urka 8s, Ayers has two Class B state championships to his name, one in 1958 and another in 1965.
The Urka 8s also finished as runners-up three times between 1957 and 1966, making it two championships in five trips to the finals for Ayers.
Ayers served as president of the Mason County Softball Association for 14 years (1953-1966), a time in which the association was involved with 55 men's and women's softball teams from the Ludington, Scottville and Custer area.
Ayers also was a standout at the lanes as he held the record for most 300-games bowled for the county.
Ayers passed away on June 14, 2015 at the age of 89.