NEW BOSTON — It might have been the lowest point of the season for the Lakeshore Badgers co-op hockey team Saturday afternoon in an 11-3 season-ending loss to New Boston Huron in New Boston.

The Badgers completed the regular season with an 0-23 record, and desperately need to find some offense as they prepare for the upcoming MHSAA playoffs.

But it was a poor effort all the way around for the Badgers according to head coach Parker Rey, who had hoped they would at least be competive against the Chiefs (15-7-0).

“Really, there’s not much to talk about,” Rey said. “It was not a good effort.”

The Badgers were coming off a 9-1 loss to Sandusky on Friday night.

After suffering three shutouts in their previous four games, the Badgers have at least managed to light the lamp in their final three games, scoring seven goals over that span.

Jason Szoboszlay, a sophomore from Ludington, scored the first Badgers goal with Ludington senior Ryan Mirretti credited with the assist.

Mason County Central senior Austin Quillan notched the second Lakeshore goal on an assist from Mason County Cenral freshman Lukas Schade and Mason County Central sophomore Drake McKay got the third and final goal with Quillan getting the helper.

The Badgers have almost two weeks off now before their first playoff game on Friday, Feb. 24. The site of the game is still to be determined.