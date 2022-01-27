MOUNT PLEASANT — It was a close game for awhile, and was tied twice, before the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team went on a 5-0 run to pull away for a 7-4 victory over Mount Pleasant on the road Wednesday night.
Despite giving up four goals, Badgers head coach Bill Shriver actually felt the defense held up pretty well against the Oilers. Mount Pleasant scored three of its goals on the power play.
Lakeshore’s defense limited the Oilers to fewer than 10 shots on goal, and goalie Alex Shriver weathered the storm.
For once, the Badgers caught most of the breaks, offsetting their penalty troubles with an offense that found the open spaces and gained momentum.
“We had a lot of shots go in that wouldn’t normally go in,” Badgers head coach Bill Shriver said. “So, that was good. We knew we would be evenly matched with them, just based on our records.
“It was a good game. It was a good total team game. The penalties hurt us again. But, we were able to supplement it with goals. Everybody contributed.”
Lakeshore scored seven goals in a game one other time this season.
Two skaters accounted for six of the Badgers’ goals as Bear Lake junior Byrce Harless and Mason County Central junior Austin Quillan each had hat tricks. Ludington senior Luke Larr scored Lakeshore’s other goal.
Picking up assists were Larr (2) and Harless (2) along with Ludington junior Rylan Mirretti getting three with one each to Ludington senior Sawyer Smith and Mason County Central senior Russell Schade.
The Badgers host Kalamazoo United on Friday, before facing the Oilers in a rematch at West Shore on Saturday.