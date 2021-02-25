GRAND RAPIDS — The Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team entered the third period with a five-goal deficit and managed to score two goals but could not produce more goals and lost, 5-2, to Grand Rapids Northview in Grand Rapids on Wednesday night.
"We played three really good periods of hockey," Badgers coach Bill Shriver said. "We were really shorthanded. We were down two upperclassmen. And so we really ran three full lines with a line of the younger kids, and they did really well.
"So, we did a lot better than expected. I think we only had three penalties, so it was a good, clean game. My son Alex was in net and probably played one of the best games of his high school career and kept us in it."
Shriver added that the Badgers corrected a lot of their short comings from the previous games, like when they slowed down and stopped moving their feet which led to penalties.
Connor Rudzki, a defenseman, threw one in from the blue line and Russell Schade netted the other goal for the Badgers. But the rally ended there.