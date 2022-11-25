GRAND RAPIDS — Penalty trouble again plagued the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team Friday afternoon in an 8-3 non-conference loss to East Kentwood on the road at the Kentwood Ice Arena.

The Badgers again grabbed an early lead, this time 2-0, before the penalties began to mount and the Falcons capitalized with the man advantage to climb back into the game.

With their regular, and only true goalie still out with an injury, the Badgers have unsurprisingly struggled to hold down the opposing teams.

On the positive side, the Badgers have so far been able to score goals at an impressive clip with 15 goals in their first four games, and are averaging five goals per game.

Aside from using a different goalie for the third straight game, this time Ludington senior Ryan Mirretti, the Badgers were also missing two other players, and then had another injured during the game.

“We battled through it,” Badgers head coach Parker Rey said. “We played pretty good hockey even strength, but penalties got us in trouble again.

“Penalties were really an issue after the second period. We’ve been really good about starting off hot, we just need to keep the consistency going. Our guys were on fire for the first 10 minutes, and then we took a 5-minute penalty and the wind kind of went out of our sails.”

The Badgers led, 1-0 ,when Mason County Central sophomore Trevor Muralt scored the first goal of the game with Mason County Central senior Austin Quillan providing the helper, and not long after they made it 2-0 when Ludington freshman Aidan McWilliams tallied an unassisted goal.

But the Badgers then took a 5-minute boarding penalty, and the Falcons got those pair of goals back to finish the first period in a 2-2 tie.

Muralt tallied his second goal of the game, with Quillan notching his second assist, to keep even with the Falcons at 3-3 midway through the second period.

Kentwood punched in two more goals before the end of the period, however, and took a 5-3 lead. The Falcons outscored the Badgers, 3-0, in the third period.

“We’ve just got to find a way to keep the momentum high, and not get too down on ourselves and keep plugging away,” added Rey. “We’re doing a lot of good things, we just didn’t get as many bounces as we would have liked to today.

“But, the team is figuring it out. They’re starting to do little things a little better than they were a couple games ago. I like the path we’re on.”

The Badgers (0-3) are back in action Saturday for a 3 p.m. game with New Boston Huron at the West Shore Community Ice Arena in Victory Township.