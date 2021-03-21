BURTON — Mateo Barnett of Manistee Catholic and Ludington’s Evan McCarthy each scored two goals in leading the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey in an 8-0 shutout of Grand Blanc on Saturday afternoon in the season finale on the road.
It was the second consecutive win over Grand Blanc for the Badgers in as many nights to end the season on a positive note and a 3-12-1 record.
“Things just went our way,” Badgers coach Bill Shriver said. “It was a good way to end the season, on a positive note. Everybody was involved.
“Since it was the seniors last day, we highlighted them. They played the majority of the game. Everything just came together for us this weekend.
“You could just tell everybody was relaxed and excited. I just had a feeling it was going to be a good weekend. We’ll start working on some skill stuff next month with everybody that’s coming back, and some of the younger kids.”
McCarthy found the back of the net to open the scoring for the Badgers after controlling a pass from Bryce Harless. And the goals just kept coming.
Alex Shriver, playing out instead of in net, and Russell Schade also picked up assists on Barnett’s goals. Shriver added a goal of his own assisted by Luke Larr and Jonah Lundberg.
Gavin Marretti lit the lamp with Shriver and Harless credited with the assists. Schade got in on the scoring as well, with McCarthy and Jeffery Schwass providing the helpers.
But perhaps the goal of the game came from Ludington senior Jack Bossick, who has been playing hockey since he was eight years old and had never scored a goal before. Connor Rudzki was in net and recorded the shutout.