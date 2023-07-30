MANISTEE — Roddy MacNeil strode out to the pitcher’s mound, twirling the baseball in his right hand and staring at it as if it was a magical orb as the Manistee Saints prepared to do battle with the Midland Tribe to decide the National Baseball Federation Major Regional championship Saturday at Kliber Field.
For six innings, MacNeil — who is also the team’s manager — turned the baseball into a magic wand of sorts, allowing the Tribe just one run on a mere four hits and striking out six in a 4-1 victory that gave the Saints their third straight regional title.
But the Tribe had runners on base every inning, including the fourth when they scored their only run after a lead-off double, followed by a one-out single and then a sacrifice fly which got the run home to make it 3-1.
Manistee was able to limit the damage, though, and never let Midland back in the game. That was huge, MacNeil said.
The Tribe put two runners on with no outs after an error allowed the lead-off batter to reach, and the next lined a single into centerfield.
“I was having a heart attack in that last inning,” MacNeil said with a big grin after the trophy presentation. “You know how it goes. But, it was just great ball.
“Everything that we needed to improve (from) yesterday to make sure we won both games today, we did. Better two-hit hitting, better hitting with guys in scoring position.
“Still great at-bats. The guys were just battling, and found a way to do it. Pitching was solid all day today. Anytime you get late in the game there’s pressure and there’s nerves.
“I think we saw that a little bit with the strike efficiency in the seventh, eighth and ninth (innings). Great job by Marty (McDonald) and Jack (Hitchens) in this one, coming in and getting outs. That’s a great hitting team.”
Just like in Friday’s game with the Tribe, the Saints jumped out to an early lead. But, this time they kept it whereas Friday they didn’t and lost, making their task more difficult.
The Saints scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and never trailed the rest of the way.
Aaron Bess, who would be named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, lined a one-out single to center followed by walks to Lucas Weinert and Dom Palamara to load the bases.
One run came in on a third consecutive walk, this one to JJ Dutmers, and Owen Graves also showed great plate discipline by drawing another walk to give the Saints a 2-0 lead and an error by the catcher made it 3-0 for the Saints.
The Saints pushed across an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Bess opened the inning with a walk, advanced to second on a ground out and scored on a single by Palamara.
Bess would finish the tournament with four hits in three games, including a home run and three walks. He drove in two runs and had three stolen bases.
“I think the home run he hit yesterday is still in the air,” MacNeil joked. “He did a great job putting balls in play, and keeping it simple at the plate.
“He controlled what he could control. We are blessed to have a player like that.”
MacNeil said he wasn’t nervous about starting the game, although he hasn’t pitched much this season, and then primarily in long relief roles as the Saints played a shortened 19-game schedule.
“It was like riding a bike,” he said with a laugh. “This is what I knew I would have to do all year. I knew it was going to come down to me throwing in a big game at some point in time.
“It’s great. Kept me under 100 pitches. It sets us up great going into next week, because we have lots of arms, lots of starters. People are ready.
“We haven’t played four games in a weekend in a while. They guys starting to dial it in. We are getting hot. I told the guys coming in that we putting it together at the right time. I’m really excited about getting down to Battle Creek and the World Series.”
Bess led the Saints with two hits and two runs scored. Tommy Reid, Palamara and Dutmers had one hit apiece. Dutmers, Palamara and Graves each had one RBI.
The Saints bounced back from Friday’s disappointing 4-2 loss to the Tribe by shutting out the Midland Coyotes, 3-0, in Saturday’s semifinal.
Alex Schmitt earned the victory, working six innings and allowing just three hits on no hits or walks while striking out six. Mason County Eastern graduate Wyatt Crawford recorded the last three outs.
Lucas Weinert had one hit and produced one RBI, Palamara, Graves and Luke Linder finished with one hit apiece as the Saints collected just four for the game.
The Saints (13-9) now move on to play in the NABF World Series in Battle Creek, starting with pool play on Thursday.