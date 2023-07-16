MANISTEE — For one day Tyrone Collins put on a Manistee Saints uniform and not only managed again, but was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame beforehand and threw out the first pitch in Sunday’s game at Kliber Field.
The former Saints pitcher for present day general manager Phil Kliber, himself a former player and manager, compiled a 71-51 record which at the time represented the highest winning percentage in Saints’ managerial history.
“It’s special,” Collins said after the Legends had lost the game, 10-1, to the younger Saints. “It’s a special place (Kliber Field). These guys raise a lot of money, they have a lot of fun, and they put out a really good product year after year.
“It’s just nice to recognize your peers, and Phil and the board … everybody does a great job. It’s an awesome community.
“There were some old guys out there today having fun, taking some BP in the cage. A couple of them said ‘I might be able to get a swing, coach.’
“We got a couple of them some swings, and all of a sudden a couple guys wanted to pitch, so we did that a little bit, too. Heck, I even got in a round. Two pitches got an out and that was it.”
He was a pitcher for the Saints back in the early 1990s, and an injury ended his career prematurely. But, he’s been around the game ever since he can remember.
A coach for 30-some years, Collins is currently an assistant coach with the Ludington Orioles, and maintains contact with Kliber, often provides scouting reports on potential recruits.