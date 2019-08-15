MANISTEE — Rebounding from a four-game losing streak to the eventual Great Lakes United Baseball League champion Oil City Stags in the middle of the season, the Manistee Saints strung together nine straight wins and recorded their second consecutive 20-win season.

The Saints, in fact, won 13 of their last 17 games and came within one victory of qualifying for the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series, losing to the Midland Tribe, 6-5, in the NABF regional championship game in Saginaw. They finished 22-9, and were runners-up in the GLUBL for the second straight year.

“We’re pleased as we can be with the second place finish,” Saints manager Tyrone Collins said. “It’s definitely not where we wanted to be. We though we had a team to win the league this year.

“I still believe we probably had the team to do that, but we came up short against Oil City (which is based out of Mount Pleasant). Oil City is a strong team. They’ve won the UBL many, many seasons. They do the right things all the way through. They recruit well. If we want to be the best, we’ve got to beat them.”

