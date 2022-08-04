Wyatt Crawford planned to head to Alpena Community College and learn to become a lineman with baseball starting to grow in the rear-view mirror.
But, in June, the Lumberjacks decided to hire a coach and have a team, and Crawford looking to join the team.
“I originally went to Alpena with no intentions of playing,” Crawford said Thursday night. “I know a few people that went through the lineman program. I got all of my classes together. Then they came out with a team.”
Crawford, a 2022 graduate of Mason County Eastern who starred for the Cardinals’ baseball team, said he was considering either playing baseball at a NCAA Division 3 or becoming a lineman. But, he decided to head to Alpena instead.
“It’s just a pretty safe career. When you get out, you’re going to get a job. There’s always a lot of electrical work and linemen. There’s always going to be power,” he said. “You’re always going to need that.”
Crawford didn’t learn that Alpena was going to have a program until near the of the high school season. He saw the school post on Facebook that it was starting up a baseball program, and he decided to fill out the recruiting form.
Overall, there are 30 players on the team, including someone he’s competed with and against through the years, Bear Lake’s Jake Griffis.
More from this section
“We were both said we were giving up baseball. We’re rooming together, we’re going to be in the lineman program and we’re going to play,” Crawford said.
With his job this summer, he learned that another friend, Keese Villarreal, plans to become a lineman at Alpena, too.
Crawford said he is looking forward to playing both in the spring against other community colleges but also during the fall baseball season.
“I’m pretty excited. On Sept. 29, we play Saginaw Valley,” he said. “To play a (Division 2) college in a month is pretty crazy.”
Crawford said he’s appreciative of the support he’s received from his parents over the course of his youth and high school career.
“They’ve been great. My dad has been pushing me. He’s always begging me to go to the field… He’s always getting me hooked up with coaches,” he said. “That’s always been nice. My mom goes to all of my games. I can’t thank her more for that.”