CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team committed too many errors in the field, and it allowed White Cloud to earn an MHSAA Division 4 district championship title Friday evening at St. Mary’s Field in Custer, 17-0.
White Cloud a run scored in the first inning off of Eastern starter Wyatt Crawford, and the two teams went the first two innings with the Indians ahead 1-0.
There was an error, though, in the first inning, and it proved to be foreshadowing of a tough third inning. The Cardinals committed three more errors in the third inning, and it allowed five more runs to score. In all, Eastern had seven errors in the game.
“We’ve played pretty clean baseball all year, minus a few games here or there,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever. “We had a great week of practice. To come out flat like we did, it was rough.”
Crawford took the loss in his final game. He pitched four-plus innings and allowed 14 runs, nine earned, on seven hits, four walks, a hit batter and nine strikeouts. Crawford pitched to the first six batters in the fourth without recording an out.
“Wyatt pitched his tail off,” Stever said.
James Drake pitched the final inning.
Eastern’s hitters were checked to three hits — two by Crawford and one from Zach Howe. After giving up the big inning to White Cloud in the third, Eastern had a chance to score with two on base and one out, but one runner was caught stealing third and the final out was recorded on a groundout to the pitcher.
The Cardinals (11-14) graduate Crawford, Keegan Bates and Eli Shoup from this year’s team — one that reached the regional semifinals a season ago and finished as the Western Michigan D League runner-up this year.
“It’s going to be tough. You don’t replace (those) three,” Stever said. “Or the four before it. You go to work in the off-season and see what you can build… I didn’t expect to have the season we had this year. I knew that with Wyatt on the mound, we’re always in the game.”
Eastern largely had an inexperienced team, filled with many freshmen and sophomores. Stever wants to see the younger players keep working at things ahead of next of spring.
“Don’t set down your glove now and pick it up in March and expect to be the top-notch ballplayer. You need to go and get lessons, practice in the yard, get a hold of me when I have free time. I’d be more than happy to come and help,” Stever said. “It’s not an easy sport. Now that baseball is over for us, don’t leave it. You’ve got to keep building.”
White Cloud advanced to the MHSAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Holton where it will play the winner of the Holton district being played Saturday. The regional semifinal is at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday.