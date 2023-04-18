HOLTON — Hart's baseball team swept a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division doubleheader against Holton Tuesday afternoon, 15-0 and 17-1.
"It was a good day for (us)," said Hart coach David Riley. "We pitched well and hit solid. We have several things to work on as the heart of the schedule is still in front of us, but the kids are working very hard at it."
Blake Weirich threw the three-inning game for the Pirates, striking out eight of the 12 batters he faced. He also hit a home run at the plate and had three RBIs. Carter Ramseyer went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs. Ty Schlukebir and Brendan Hiddema each had two hits.
In the nightcap, Schlukebir pitched three of the four innings, allowing two hits and five strikeouts. The run was unearned. Ramseyer tossed the final frame.
Weirich was 4-for-4 with three extra-base hits and three RBIs. Ramseyer had three hits and two RBIs. Kyan Clark had two extra-base hits with Noah Smith and Halen Boos each getting a pair of hits.