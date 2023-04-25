HART — Hart's baseball team remained unbeaten in West Michigan Conference Rivers play with a doubleheader sweep of Shelby Tuesday afternoon in Hart, 9-4 and 13-2.
"It was a great night for Hart baseball," said Hart coach David Riley. "It was a match-up between two great WMC pitchers in game one, and we were able to get to their guy. We absolutely remember the two stinging losses from a year ago, and our boys were more than ready to go tonight. With a tough week ahead on the schedule, it is nice to take a little confidence with us moving forward."
Blake Weirich pitched 6 1/3 innings in the opening game as he limited Shelby to two hits, an earned run and struck out 11 Tigers. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate, coming a home run short of the cycle with a single, double and triple.
Carter Ramseyer, Kyan Clark, Noah Smith and Mitchell Slade each had hits.
In the second game, Ty Schlukebir took the mound and he earned the complete game, five inning victory as he allowed two runs on four hits and five strikeouts. Schlukebir went 3-for-4 with four runs and two stolen bases.
Weirich went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Slade had two hits and two RBIs. Brendan Hiddema and Clark each had doubles and Smith had a hit and two RBIs.