HART — Hart’s baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of Manistee Catholic Thursday, 19-16 and 2-1.
Brandon VanderZanden earned the victory in relief in the opener, and Blake Weirich earned the save as he struck out the side.
VanderZanden was 2-for-5 with four RBIs in the first game while Kody Charron was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Nick Simon was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Kyan Clark scored four runs.
Weirich threw the complete game in the second game as he allowed two hits with 13 strikeouts.
Kory Charron hit a game-winning double to clinch the win. Noah Smith earned a walk to open the inning. VanderZanden moved Smith to second on a single to set up Charron’s winning hit.