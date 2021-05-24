HART — Hart’s baseball team defeated Brethren, 12-0, in the first game of a doubleheader Monday in Hart, and completed the sweep with a 10-6 victory in the nightcap.
Kyan Clark led the Hart bats with a 3-for-3 game with three RBIs. Logan Burdy, Blake Weirich and Kory Charron all went 2-for-3 as Purdy had two RBIs and two runs, Charron had an RBI and two runs and Weirich had an RBI. Noah Smith was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Rece Schlukebir and Kody Charron each had a hit.
Brandon VanderZanden earned the victory in relief in the second game.
Schlukebir supplied three hits in the second game with Weirich also picking up a trio of hits. Clark had two hits.