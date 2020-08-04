MANISTEE — Phil Kliber knew something was up when he saw something pertaining to Rietz Park in the Manistee City Council minutes, but no one would tell him what it was about.
It was in the minutes because a proposal spearheaded by long-time fan Daniel Duchon had been placed before the council to name the baseball field, which has never had one, after the former Manistee Saints’ manager who began his career with the team as a pitcher in 1961. The council voted unanimously in favor, and a banner emblazoned with “Kliber Field” now hangs by the scoreboard in the outfield.
Now vice-president and general manager of the team, he has spent so much of his adult life promoting, including 40 as manager after a 12-year playing career, the 77-year old Kliber says it’s been a labor of love.
“I don’t mind doing things, and fell in love with the Saints years ago,” said Kliber, a member of the Saints’ Hall of Fame. “I was a pitcher, but I’m sure I was elected because of my longevity with the time, not for the couple years I played.
“Like I said, it’s an honor. There’s no regret. I’m humbled. But, in my mind, even though I’ve been around for so many years, I think of the people that helped along the way.
“It’s just too bad there’s not a way to honor them all, and we try to with our Saints Hall of Fame. It sure wasn’t Phil Kliber. I might have been the one to kick the stone to get it rolling, but, boy, there’s been a lot of people along the way.”
Kliber’s wife, Marilyn, is always at the games running the concessions, and in the past his two daughters and son were involved in helping out in one fashion or another. It was a true family affair.
The seeds of his passion were planted early in Kliber’s life, and he’s tended them well since he watched his first Saints’ game when just a youngster, peddling his bike to the park.
In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Kliber related how he would ride his bicycle up to Rietz Park and watched guys like third baseman Gordon “Spike” Gielczyk, Richard “Spook” Gielczyk, Bob Lee, Joe Kukla and the Bladzik brothers.
The Saints often played against all-star teams made up of major league players like the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians and it fueled Kliber’s love for the game.
“Somehow, it got in my blood and never went away,” said Kliber, who was general manager for the Appleton team of the Chicago White Sox organization for a year in 1980 but returned to his roots. “Back in those days, not many people had television sets. Watching the Saints was their entertainment. It’s how you spent a Sunday afternoon.
“The stories I would hear from guys like Hall of Famer Harlan Niesen about how these guys would get out of work at 4:30 in the afternoon and head up to the park to start practice at 5:30 really hooked me.
“Food would be provided by the wives and the guys would eat together. That was every day of the week, and then they’d play on Sunday. You were just in awe of the dedication that it took, and then the fact they could compete on such a high level. Everybody were friends. It was just special.”
The Saints began playing in 1934 as a parish team organized by Father Julian Moleski of St. Joseph Catholic Church but ended after the 1952 season, and didn’t resume until the summer of 1961.
Al Thomas took over as manager, and Kliber began his playing career, as a shortstop and a successful pitcher. He probably could have played longer than 12 years, he says, but Thomas decided to step down and look after his growing family leaving the manager’s position open for the taking.
“Somebody had to pick up the reins, and I did,” Kliber said. “I probably did it to keep the ball rolling. I never dreamed I was going to stay for 40 more years.
“I would think we are one of the oldest continually operating teams of this kind in the country. All the others are gone. We have survived over all those years. There again, I guess because of a love affair and you get some of the guys who feel as you do, and it just keeps rolling.”
Kliber believes he’s found the right man to keep the ball rolling on the field in Tyrone Collins, who was a pitcher for the Saints in the mid-90s and now is managing the team.
“It’s bitten him, too,” Kliber says. “He understands the history, and what this has been, not only just being a ball team, but what it means to the community. He’s turned out to be the right guy, in the right place, at the right time.”
Just like he was all those years ago.