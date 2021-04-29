Ludington’s baseball team scored a 7-6 victory against Western Michigan Christian Thursday in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play at Stokely Diamond.
“Throughout this year, this group has shown resilience and the ability to answer the bell when needed,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “Tonight, they did the same and we came away with a win. That being said, we have a lot we need to improve on from tonight. We need to throw more strikes as a team and play better situational baseball.”
Hayden Madl earned the victory as he limited the Warriors on a hit and three walks in three innings to go with three strikeouts for the Orioles (8-6, 4-2 Lakes 8).
Stephen Weinert went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and he was struck twice on pitches. Ty Wincheski was 1-for-2 with a run, walk and RBI.