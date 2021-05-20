MANISTEE — Ludington’s baseball team defeated Manistee, 6-1, in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest in Manistee.
“Tonight was all about our starting pitching,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “Jacob Irelan was dominant on the mound and commanded all his pitches, locating in all four quadrants of the strike zone. Offensively, we did enough to win in extremely tough hitting conditions.”
Irelan pitched the complete game as he allowed one earned run on five hits and 11 strikeouts for Ludington (17-7, 9-2 Lakes 8).
Ty Wincheski and Stephen Weinert each went 2-for-4. Wincheski scored two runs, and Weinert had an RBI and stolen base. Evan McCarthy had a hit with two RBIs.