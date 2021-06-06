REMUS — Ludington’s baseball team reached the finals of the MHSAA Division 2 district tournament at Remus Chippewa Hills, but Gladwin picked up a 13-1 victory and ended the Orioles’ season.
“Obviously we are disappointed as we came up short of our ultimate goal. Hats off to Gladwin for an outstanding day,” said Ludington coach Even Kroeze. “That being said, I am so proud of our guys for the way they have battled all season. This was an outstanding group of young men and it was my honor to be their coach. Showing up to the ball park every day was a privilege.
“We will come back next year and get after it.”
Ludington opened the day with a 14-4 victory against the host Warriors in the semifinals. Brad Mesyar got the victory as he allowed four earned runs on six hits to go with three strikeouts.
Gabe Hogenson was 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs. Jacob Irelan was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
In the second game, Irelan took the loss as he allowed six earned runs over 3 2/3 innings.
Evan McCarthy was 2-for-2 with an RBI.