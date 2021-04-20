Ludington's baseball team picked up a split in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference opening doubleheader with Muskegon Catholic as the Orioles dropped the opener, 11-4, but rallied to win the nightcap, 4-0, at Ludington's Stokely Diamond.
"Today was a day where our guys showed their excellent character and determination," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "After a tough first game where nothing seemed to go our way, they responded with intensity in game two and played a fantastic game.
"Brad Mesyar was dominant on the mound from the word go, shutting out one of the better offensive teams we are going to see all year," he continued. "It's games like these that show how special this group can be. In situations where many teams would be demoralized, they use it as motivation to get better and compete."
Mesyar scattered six hits over six innings and struck out six in the nightcap. At the plate, he helped his cause with a 2-for-3 game with two RBIs and a run. Ty Wincheski went 1-for-1 with an RBI.
In the opener, Hayden Madl took the loss as he went 1 2/3 innings and allowed six earned runs.
Jacob Irelan went 2-for-2 with a run while Mesyar was 1-for-3 with an RBI.