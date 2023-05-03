Ludington's baseball team split a West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader with Whitehall Wednesday, losing the opener, 3-1, but winning the nightcap, 4-0.
"In a game that felt like April 3 instead of May 3 because of weather, we were able to grind out a split. All four of our pitchers tonight, Nathan Dillehay, Jack Stidham, Jonny Weinert and Brody Kaminski, did an excellent job filling up the strike zone and keeping hitters off balance," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "Offensively, we still have to keep working on our approach at the plate, but did a good job at adjusting in-game."
Jack Stidham took the loss in the opener as he threw 3 2/3 innings. Evan McCarthy was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Orioles (6-9, 4-4 WMC Lakes).
Weinert threw six innings in the second game, allowing seven hits and striking out four. Gage Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.