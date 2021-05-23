CADILLAC — Ludington’s baseball team split its games at the Cadillac tournament Saturday.
Ludington defeated Cadillac, 4-3, but lost to Freeland, 5-1.
“It was very beneficial for us to play in this tournament today because it simulated the type of baseball we are going to see in postseason play,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “Both Brad Mesyar and Hayden Madl did a great job today attacking the strike zone, giving us an opportunity to win both games. Unfortunately, we gave away too many at bats in (in the second game) to be able to come home 2-0. We will continue to build as we head into the last week of regular season play.”
In the first game against the Vikings, Mesyar threw six innings and allowed two earned runs on eight hits and five strikeouts.
Jacob Johnston went 2-for-3 with Mesyar going 1-for-3 and scoring two runs against Cadillac.
Madl allowed two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts in six innings against Freeland.
Mesyar hit a double and had an RBI. Evan McCarthy got a hit.