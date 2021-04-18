REMUS — Ludington’s baseball team split its games at the Remus Chippewa Hills Spring Fling Tournament Saturday in Remus.
The Orioles (3-4) opened the day with an 11-2 victory against Farwell. Ludington followed it up with a 7-6 loss to the host Warriors.
“Today was filled with many ups and downs as a team,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “At some points, we played very sound, crisp baseball, while at other times, we beat ourselves.
“The second game against (Chippewa) Hills was back and forth all game and came down to the last inning, and, unfortunately, we did not do the little things needed to come out on top.
“As we begin conference play this upcoming week against Muskegon Catholic, we are going to need to tighten up some loose ends and be fundamentally sound.”
Against Farwell, Jacob Irelan picked up the victory on the mound as he pitched five innings and allowed an earned run on two hits and six strikeouts.
Stephen Weinert went 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks, a run and an RBI. Evan McCarthy was 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs. Jacob Johnston was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.
In the nightcap, Nathan Dillehay took the loss as he threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed an earned run with a strikeout.
Irelan went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Brendan Anderson was 2-for-4 with a run, and Brad Mesyar was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.