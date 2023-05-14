WHITEHALL — Ludington's baseball team went 1-1 at the Whitehall Classic Saturday, opening with a 3-2 victory against Whitehall and following with a loss to Traverse City West, 1-0.
"The biggest takeaway from today is how our guys responded after the disappointing Tuesday at Fremont," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "We challenged them to compete every pitch today and they did just that. The pitching was excellent all day from Nathan Dillehay, Jack Stidham, and Brody Kaminski, along with the defense.
"Offensively, we would have liked a few more hits to drop but we had great approaches all day and made hard contact in both games. If we play this way every time we step on the field, we feel like we can play with anyone. Hoping to continue playing good baseball on Tuesday at home against Manistee."
Nathan Dillehay pitched five innings and allowed one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts. Jack Stidham threw two innings with two strikeouts for the save.
At the plate, Brady Kaminski hit a double with two RBIs, and Gage Jones had a double and a RBI.
In the second game, Kaminski took the loss as he allowed an earned run on five hits in six innings with three strikeouts.