BENZONIA — Ludington’s varsity baseball team split a non-conference doubleheader with Benzie Central Friday afternoon, defeating the Huskies, 6-1, and falling, 5-4.
“Felt great to get that first win of the season, but we feel that we should have walked away with two,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “We had solid pitching (and) good quality at-bats but just made a couple of mistakes defensively that cost us.
“A lot of improvements from yesterday, and we are looking forward to next week.”
Hayden Made earned the victory on the mound as he pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and five walks without an earned run and four strikeouts for Ludington (1-2). Jacob Irelan earned the save as he tossed the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and not allowing a hit.
At the plate, Gabe Hogenson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and a run scored. Wilson Gunsell and Evan McCarthy each were 1-for-2 with a walk and a run.
In the second game, Irelan took the loss as he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts and an earned run.
Johnny Weigert went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored and Jacob Johnston was 1-for-2 with a double and a run.