Ludington’s varsity baseball team split a non-conference doubleheader at Stokely Diamond against Fremont Tuesday.
The Orioles lost the opener, 10-5, and won the second game, 4-3.
I am so proud of the way our guys battled all day long against a very good Fremont team. The first game was extremely frustrating, as we did not play sound baseball in all aspects,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “But, our guys showed great resilience the second game, made the adjustments and battled out a huge win.”
The Orioles were able to pick up the win in the second game in the final inning.
“Hayden Madl pitched a gem of a second game, stranding runners at key moments. In the bottom half of the last inning, Gabe Hogenson grinded out a walk with two outs that started the rally, giving Brad Mesyar the chance to drive him in. All in all, a great team effort and we are looking forward to building off that momentum heading into our next game on Saturday.”
In the opener, Stephen Weinert and Hogenson were each 2-for-4 as Weinert had a run and Hogenson had a double. Brad Mesyar went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Brad Mesyar took the loss as he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs and struck out two. Johnny Weinert pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out two without an earned run.
In the second game, Madl threw five innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits and six strikeouts.
Hogenson was 1-for-2 with the walk. Mesyar was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Ty Wincheski was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk.