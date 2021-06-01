Ludington’s baseball team wrapped up its regular season with a doubleheader split with Reed City Tuesday at Stokely Diamond in Ludington, losing the opener, 6-0, but getting the victory in the second game, 9-6.
“It was a nice way to end the regular season. Our guys did a great job at adjusting at the plate after a tough first game,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “On the mound, all three guys — Brad Mesyar, Hayden Madl (and) Jacob Irelan — gave us a chance to win.
“It’s been a great season up to this point and we are excited to begin postseason play on Saturday.”
Mesyar took the loss in the first game as he allowed two hits and struck out three in four innings. Evan McCarthy had a hit for Ludington (21-10).
Irelan got the victory in the second game as he pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs on six hits and three strikeouts. Mesyar got the save as he tossed 1 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit while getting a strikeout.
Gabe Hogenson was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Stephen Weinert went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.