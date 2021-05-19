Ludington’s baseball team swept Manistee in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference doubleheader Wednesday at Stokely Diamond, 13-1 and 8-4.
“No matter the circumstances, coming away with two wins against a rival is always a good feeling,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “We did not play up to our full potential… on either side of the ball, but I am very happy with the way our guys grinded through it and found a way to come out on top.”
In the first game, Brad Mesyar threw five innings and allowed four hits, no earned runs and seven strikeouts. He was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Evan McCarthy was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.
Jacob Irelan earned the win in the second game as he threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed an earned run on one hit and four strikeouts.
Jake Lamm went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Jonny Weinert went 2-for-3 with two runs.