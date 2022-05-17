Ludington's baseball team swept a Lakes 8 Activities Conference doubleheader from Manistee Tuesday afternoon at Stokely Diamond, 10-0 and 12-5.
"We feel really good about our performance (Tuesday)," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "Our big three pitchers in (Hayden) Madl, (Nathan) Dillehay and (Jonny) Weinert did another nice job of pounding the strike zone and keeping hitters off-balance. Offensively, it feels good to get big hits with runners in scoring position and get production in the lineup.
"The biggest takeaway, though, is the energy (Tuesday) the guys brought to the field. We competed on every pitch, and that is the mindset we want to have every game, no matter the opponent."
Madl earned the victory in the first game. He allowed four hits and struck out seven over five innings.
Gabe Hogenson led the team at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Evan McCarthy was 3-for-3 with an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases.
In the second game, Weinert earned the victory as he allowed two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts over four innings.
Dillehay was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Stephen Weinert went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run.