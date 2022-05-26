SCOTTVILLE — Ludington’s baseball team was planning on celebrating senior night at Oriole Field on Thursday, but was forced to move the game to Scottville due to wet field conditions and came away with a sweep of Mason County Central, 3-2 and 6-1.
“On a night that was supposed to be senior night at home, our seniors played their best baseball of the year,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “It’s a great feeling to sweep our rival going into the holiday weekend and keep preparing for district week.”
“It’s one of those couple of games you want to win at the end of the year. They’re not an enemy thing. It’s a ‘I want to have the last say as a senior,’” said Mason County Central coach Chris Carr. “We came out flat. The structure is different these last couple of weeks. There’s a lot of different things. It takes them out of their norm.”
Hayden Madl pitched a complete game and got the win for the Orioles (18-9), going seven innings, giving up seven hits, two earned runs and seven strikeouts for the Orioles. Will Chye took the loss for the Spartans (19-11) as he threw seven innings and allowed three runs — two earned — on eight hits, no walks and five strikeouts.
Gabe Hogenson was 3-for-4 at the plate and had an RBI and Kian Gurizzian was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Ludington. Central was led by Simon Shimel with a single, double and RBI and Brady Anes with a single, douel and run. Jacob Johnson had two singles and a run, Chye had a single and Tyler Thurow had a sacrifice for an RBI.
In game two, the winning pitcher was Wilson Gunsell, who also threw a complete game, pitching six innings, giving up three hits, no earned runs and nine strikeouts. Johnson took the loss as he pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed six runs — five earned — on 11 hits, no walks and three strikeouts. Owen Shimel pitched the remaining 2/3 innings and allowed a hit and a walk.
Hogenson was again an offensive leader as he was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and scored a run for Ludington. Jacob Johnston was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Chye and Johnson each had a single and a run for Central while Simon Shimel and Eathen Huffman each had a hit.
“On the mound, Hayden Madl and Wilson Gunsell did an excellent job throwing all their pitches and finding a way to get outs in big moments,” Kroeze said. “Offensively, we had clutch hits up and down the lineup, with Gabe Hogenson delivering the go ahead RBIs in both games.”
“Now we’re going to go into districts, battle-tested. In last seven games, we’re 2-5, out of four losses, two tough battles with Oakridge and two tough battles with Ludington,” Carr said.