MUSKEGON — Ludington’s baseball team swept a Lakes 8 Activities Conference doubleheader from Orchard View Tuesday in Muskegon, 13-9 and 10-0.
“Tonight was another great game as we are playing very sound baseball in all aspects currently. Our guys are doing a great job working into favorable hitting counts and taking good swings,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “At the same time, our starting pitching is giving us a shot to win every game it seems.”
Jacob Irelan threw seven innings in the opener and allwed eight earned runs while getting seven strikeouts.
Johnny Weinert and Brad Mesyar each went 3-for-4. Weinert had two runs, two RBIs and a double. Mesyar had three RBIs and a run. Irelan went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, a double and a run.
In the second game, Hayden Madl checked the Cardinals on two hits in five innings while getting four strikeouts.
Mesyar went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Stephen Weinert went 2-for-3 with two runs and a double. Kian Gurrizzian was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.