MUSKEGON — Ludington's baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of Orchard View Tuesday afternoon, 12-5 and 15-3.
"Tonight was just a solid night overall. Pitching wise, Jonny (Weinert) and Nathan (Dillehay) did a great job filling up the zone and letting the defense work for them," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "Offensively, we have been growing every game and tonight was more of the same. I thought we had a great approach at the plate, attacking our pitch when we got it.
"There was major contributions from (one through nine) in the lineup. This was a great night to build on going into Spring Lake at home on Friday."
Dillehay pitched the opener as he allowed four earned runs and struck out four over six innings for Ludington (4-5, 3-3 WMC Lakes). Weinert went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run. Evan McCarthy was 2-for-4 with two runs, and Matthew Westhouse hit a double and had two RBIs.
In the nightcap, Weinert threw the five-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs with three strikeouts. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Ryan Kandalec went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs.